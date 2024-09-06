Taylor Swift returns to Arrowhead Stadium to support Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs

Throughout the season, Swift made time to cheer for Kelce whenever her busy Eras Tour schedule allowed. She even famously rushed from a concert in Japan to Las Vegas to celebrate the Chiefs' Super Bowl win, partying with friends like Blake Lively, enjoying Post Malone’s performance, and sharing a kiss with Kelce on the field.

During this time, Swift grew close with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, further cementing her presence in the Chiefs' inner circle.

In the offseason, Kelce supported Swift by attending her Eras Tour, even making a cameo on stage in a tuxedo at her Wembley Stadium show in London. Swift later gushed about Kelce's appearance, saying she was “cracking up/swooning over (Kelce’s) Eras Tour debut.”

Swift has just wrapped up the European leg of her tour, while Kelce, along with his brother Jason, recently signed a nine-figure podcast deal. Additionally, Kelce will soon be seen in Ryan Murphy’s Grotesquerie on FX, premiering September 25.

As Kelce balances his rising fame with his NFL career, he says football remains his sanctuary, stating, “I just love football and how it takes me away from life... It gives me a purpose to live my life.”