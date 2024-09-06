Taylor Swift returns to Arrowhead Stadium to support Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs

Pop sensation Taylor Swift made a stylish return to Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night, arriving to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs as they opened the NFL season against the Baltimore Ravens. Swift, dressed in a denim crop top, shorts, and red knee-high heeled boots, arrived about 90 minutes before kickoff, joining 80,000 fans as storms loomed in the area.
Swift, who has become one of the Chiefs' biggest supporters since her relationship with Kelce began, attended several games last season. Their high-profile romance started after Kelce’s attempt to give her a friendship bracelet at one of her concerts. When that plan failed, Kelce took to social media to invite Swift to a game, which she accepted, attending a September matchup against the Bears.
Throughout the season, Swift made time to cheer for Kelce whenever her busy Eras Tour schedule allowed. She even famously rushed from a concert in Japan to Las Vegas to celebrate the Chiefs' Super Bowl win, partying with friends like Blake Lively, enjoying Post Malone’s performance, and sharing a kiss with Kelce on the field.
During this time, Swift grew close with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, further cementing her presence in the Chiefs' inner circle.
In the offseason, Kelce supported Swift by attending her Eras Tour, even making a cameo on stage in a tuxedo at her Wembley Stadium show in London. Swift later gushed about Kelce's appearance, saying she was “cracking up/swooning over (Kelce’s) Eras Tour debut.”
Swift has just wrapped up the European leg of her tour, while Kelce, along with his brother Jason, recently signed a nine-figure podcast deal. Additionally, Kelce will soon be seen in Ryan Murphy’s Grotesquerie on FX, premiering September 25.
As Kelce balances his rising fame with his NFL career, he says football remains his sanctuary, stating, “I just love football and how it takes me away from life... It gives me a purpose to live my life.”