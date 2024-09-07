Deepika, Ranveer seek blessings in Siddhivinayak ahead of baby’s arrival

The soon-to-be parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Friday visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai and sought blessings of the Lord Ganesha.

The visuals captured show mom-to-be Deepika wearing a green saree with golden brocade work on it. Flaunting her pregnancy glow, she tied her hair in a bun.

Her husband Ranveer looked dapper in a silk beige coloured kurta. The look was rounded off with black sunglasses and he tied his hair in a bun. He was seen adorably holding Deepika’s hand while they come to the temple after seeking the divine blessings.

The duo can be seen greeting the paparazzi and smiling at the lenses. A video also shows the presence of Deepika and Ranveer’s parents.

On September 2, the couple shared pictures of their maternity photoshoot. The monochrome pictures featured Deepika flaunting her baby bump, with Ranveer hugging his wife.