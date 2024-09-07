When Shah Rukh Khan shared why he prefers working with women directors

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had once spoken about why he prefers working with women filmmakers and said that it is more "nuanced and overarching".

An old video of Shah Rukh, who is known as the 'King of Romance', talking about working with female directors.

"Men compartmentalise their feelings... But women are more nuanced and overarching. They go all over the place. I think I enjoy working with women because of their sensitivity... to be honest... I don't want to belittle the importance of some great directors who are also very nice optically like Sanjay Leela Bhansali or Karan Johar, Mani Ratnam," Shah Rukh could be heard saying.

He added that "women also make the films look nicer". "Whether it is the colours and not to take away from all the great male directors I worked with and I don't want to sound inappropriate... They do smell better," he said.