Alanna Panday opens up about the birth of her son; says, ‘We felt so grateful and blessed to have such a beautiful baby boy’

Alanna Panday recently welcomed her baby boy, River, with her husband Ivor two months ago. Reflecting on their journey as new parents in an interview, the 29-year-old shared how the past two months had been filled with immense joy and love. “It was one of the best experiences of our lives,” Alanna said. “Everyone always said having a baby shows you a different type of love, and they were right. We felt so grateful and blessed to have such a beautiful baby boy.”

As first-time parents, Alanna and Ivor embraced this new chapter wholeheartedly. “It was truly amazing,” she added. “Nothing could have prepared us for the changes we experienced. We grew so much as people when we started our family. There was more responsibility, and we learned a lot about ourselves and what we were capable of.” Alanna described parenthood as one of the most rewarding experiences in life, adding, “The amount of love I had for my family was beyond anything I thought was possible.”

Recalling the first time she held River, Alanna said it was an unforgettable moment. “We were both overwhelmed with joy. When the nurse handed him to me, the feeling was euphoric. Although I couldn’t see his face right away because he was pinned to my chest, all I wanted was to look at him

Their family shared the excitement. Alanna’s mother, Deanne Panday, flew out shortly after River’s birth and was moved to tears when she first held her grandson. “She cried as soon as she held him,” Alanna recalled. Later, the couple returned to India with River and surprised the rest of the family. “Ananya and Bhavana thought they were coming over for a Pooja ceremony, but they were actually meeting River for the first time. Their reaction was priceless—they couldn’t stop holding and loving him.”

As they looked to the future, Alanna admitted she wasn’t ready for River to grow up. “I wanted him to stay a baby forever. Even thinking about him getting older made me want to cry,” she confessed. However, she looked forward to the special moments ahead. “When he starts communicating with us, that will be truly special. We just hoped he would always put family first and have a kind heart. As parents, we wanted to set the best example for him.”