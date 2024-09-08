Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrive at a Mumbai hospital with family ahead of their baby’s birth

Deepika and Ranveer, who began dating in 2013 on the sets of Ram Leela, tied the knot in 2018. They announced their pregnancy in February, sharing the news with their fans on social media.

The couple is reportedly preparing to move into a new residence in Bandra, located next to Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat. The expensive apartment, occupying floors 16 to 19 of the building, will provide a private and comfortable space for the family, according to reports.

As Deepika and Ranveer await the arrival of their baby, fans and well-wishers are sending their love and support to the couple. The excitement surrounding the birth of their child is palpable, and the couple's fans are eagerly anticipating updates on the joyous event.