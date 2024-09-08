Badshah opens up about struggles with anxiety and depression; recalls telling his sister, ‘Please save me. Something is wrong with me’

Renowned rapper Badshah recently shared his experiences with anxiety and depression, revealing how the 2013 film Lootera triggered a significant anxiety attack. The musician recounted a harrowing night when watching the film intensified his anxiety, leading him to take a double dose of his medication. He humorously recalled his doctor’s advice to avoid watching Raanjhanaa, another heart-wrenching film, after the incident.

“I watched Lootera and got depressed and had a lot of anxiety. I took a double dose of all my medicines. I woke up and called my doctor and told him, ‘A big problem has happened. I watched Looteraand I had a lot of trouble. So, I took a double dose of everything.’ He told me, ‘Bhai, Raanjhanaa toh bilkul mat dekhio’ (Brother, never watch Raanjhanaa),” he was quoted as saying.

Despite this challenging experience, Badshah emphasised his responsible approach to managing his mental health. He also shared his first encounter with a panic attack, which occurred while he was in London.

“I was about to go to sleep and started getting palpitations. I thought I was having a heart attack. I went out and started running on the road. I took two sleeping pills and slept that night. In the morning, I found out it was a panic attack. That was the first time I had a panic attack. On the plane, I was anxious and sweating profusely. My co-passenger got sceptical because I was behaving strangely. Then I started writing a song and calmed down,” he added.

Upon returning to India, Badshah struggled with insomnia and sought help from his sister, who supported him through his difficult time. He recalled telling her, “Mujhe bachaa le, mujhe kuch ho raha hai" (Please save me. Something is wrong with me)”

A doctor diagnosed Badshah with anxiety and depression, prompting him to begin a regimen of medication. He took six months to recover, during which he received unwavering support from his family and cousins. “My family supported me. My cousins supported me a lot. At that time, there was a lot of distance between me and my wife. I had my cousins with me,” the musician said.

Reflecting on his journey, Badshah emphasised the importance of prioritising happiness and being selfish in pursuing it. He was quoted as saying, “Being happy is the most important thing in life and being selfish to be happy is crucial. A lot of people are not selfish, which is why they are sad.”