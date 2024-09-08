Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh blessed with a baby girl

As news of the birth spreads, friends, family, and fans have flooded social media with warm wishes and heartfelt congratulations. The power couple, known for their undeniable chemistry and larger-than-life personalities, are now stepping into their most important role yet—parents.

Various Bollywood celebrites including Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and other took to the comment section of the couple's post to congratulate the new parents.

Before the big moment, Deepika and Ranveer were spotted arriving at a Mumbai hospital in their luxury car, instantly grabbing the attention of paparazzi and fans. The buzz began the moment they were seen entering the hospital, with everyone anticipating the arrival of their little one.

In preparation for this life-changing event, the couple visited Shri Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings ahead of their baby’s birth. The proud parents radiated excitement and joy as they awaited the arrival of their daughter.

Just last week, Deepika, who had faced months of speculation and rumours about her pregnancy, silenced all the critics with a breathtaking maternity photoshoot. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a series of stunning images that showcased her radiant glow and growing baby bump.

One of the most intimate images from the series featured Deepika posing with Ranveer. In the picture, the Bajirao Mastani actor gently cradled her baby bump, a tender moment that melted the hearts of their fans. The couple’s love and excitement for their new role as parents shone through every shot.

With their baby girl now here, Deepika and Ranveer’s lives are set to take on a new dimension, and fans are eagerly awaiting more glimpses into their journey as parents.