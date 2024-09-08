From Kajol to Madhuri Dixit, Bollywood celebs light up Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in dazzling traditional outfits

The Ambani family’s residence, Antilia, became a dazzling hotspot as Bollywood’s biggest stars gathered to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. The star-studded event saw the who’s who of the film industry arrive in their best traditional attire, making it a grand affair to remember.

Kajol, stunning in a blue and golden sari, was all smiles as she gracefully posed for the paparazzi. Joining her was Madhuri Dixit, who looked resplendent in an embroidered white sari paired with a green blouse, accompanied by her husband Shriram Nene, who was dressed in a traditional outfit. Sanjay Dutt, ever the style icon, chose a black kurta-pyjama, while his wife Maanayata donned an elegant green suit.