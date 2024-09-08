From Kajol to Madhuri Dixit, Bollywood celebs light up Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in dazzling traditional outfits

The Ambani family’s residence, Antilia, became a dazzling hotspot as Bollywood’s biggest stars gathered to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. The star-studded event saw the who’s who of the film industry arrive in their best traditional attire, making it a grand affair to remember.
Kajol, stunning in a blue and golden sari, was all smiles as she gracefully posed for the paparazzi. Joining her was Madhuri Dixit, who looked resplendent in an embroidered white sari paired with a green blouse, accompanied by her husband Shriram Nene, who was dressed in a traditional outfit. Sanjay Dutt, ever the style icon, chose a black kurta-pyjama, while his wife Maanayata donned an elegant green suit.
The younger generation of Bollywood also added to the glamour. Sara Ali Khan dazzled in a colourful lehenga, while Ananya Panday looked ethereal in a shimmering beige lehenga. Shraddha Kapoor charmed everyone with her bright smile, dressed in a red suit. The Shroff family—Jackie, Ayesha, Tiger, and Krishna—showed off their ethnic flair, adding to the festive mood.
Salman Khan made a stylish appearance in a brown shirt and white trousers, effortlessly turning heads. Karan Johar, known for his unique style, chose a green sherwani, while Sonam Kapoor added a touch of sophistication with her red ensemble.
The Ganesh Chaturthi celebration was particularly special for the Ambani family, as it marked the first festival together for newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The 10-day festival began on September 7 and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi.
Other notable attendees included Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who looked stunning in matching red outfits, happily posing for the cameras during the Ganesh Darshan. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also wowed in their ethnic best, while Arjun Kapoor arrived with his father, producer Boney Kapoor.
The event saw a vibrant mix of Bollywood royalty, including Boman Irani, Sachin Tendulkar, Suniel Shetty, and Aamir Khan, all adding to the joyous celebration. As always, the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi festivities remained a grand, star-studded affair, blending tradition with Bollywood glamour.