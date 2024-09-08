Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Salman Khan performs aarti with niece Aayat, SRK welcomes lord Ganesha into his home

Arpita Khan and her husband, Aayush Sharma, brought the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi to life as they welcomed Lord Ganesha into their Mumbai home on Saturday. The couple hosted a beautiful celebration attended by close family and friends. The Khan family, including Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan, gathered to offer prayers and join in the rituals.

In a heartwarming moment captured in a video shared on Instagram, Salman led the aarti alongside his niece Ayat. Dressed in a brown shirt and white pants, Salman performed the prayers with sincerity and invited the kids, including Ahil, to join him. Though initially hesitant, young Ahil was encouraged by his mother, Arpita, to participate, and eventually, he joined in the ceremony, adding a special touch to the family gathering.