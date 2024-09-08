Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Salman Khan performs aarti with niece Aayat, SRK welcomes lord Ganesha into his home

Arpita Khan and her husband, Aayush Sharma, brought the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi to life as they welcomed Lord Ganesha into their Mumbai home on Saturday. The couple hosted a beautiful celebration attended by close family and friends. The Khan family, including Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan, gathered to offer prayers and join in the rituals.
In a heartwarming moment captured in a video shared on Instagram, Salman led the aarti alongside his niece Ayat. Dressed in a brown shirt and white pants, Salman performed the prayers with sincerity and invited the kids, including Ahil, to join him. Though initially hesitant, young Ahil was encouraged by his mother, Arpita, to participate, and eventually, he joined in the ceremony, adding a special touch to the family gathering.
The Khan family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration was intimate yet filled with joy. Arbaaz’s son Arhaan and Sohail’s children, Nirvaan and Yohan, were seen offering prayers, dressed in casual attires. Meanwhile, Arpita and Aayush, in their ethnic outfits, added a traditional touch to the occasion. The entire family, including Sohail and his children, came together for the aarti, making it a beautiful family affair. Guests such as Varun Sharma, Orry, and Iulia Vantur also attended, adding to the festive atmosphere.
On the same day, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at his residence, Mannat. Taking to social media, SRK shared a glimpse of his celebrations, giving fans a peek at the beautifully adorned Ganpati idol. In the picture, his wife, Gauri Khan, could also be seen.
With a heartfelt message, Shah Rukh wrote, “On this pious occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi, may Lord Ganesha bless all of us and our families with health, love, and joy... And of course, a lot of modaks.”
Shah Rukh’s post spread positive vibes as he extended his warm wishes to fans, showing his love for the festival, celebrated with gusto by the entire Bollywood fraternity.