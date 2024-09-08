‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ actor Vikas Sethi passes away aged 48 due to cardiac arrest

Actor Vikas Sethi, known for his role as Robbie in Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, has tragically passed away at the age of 48. The actor reportedly passed in his sleep due to a cardiac arrest. His body has been sent for post-mortem to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai.

Sethi made a name for himself in popular television serials such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahiin To Hoga. Despite his on-screen success, the actor had been facing personal struggles, including financial difficulties and depression. In 2021, he underwent surgery for a leg injury.

Vikas is survived by his wife, Jhanvi, and their twin children. He had previously appeared in films like Deewaanapan, Oops, and the Telugu hit iSmart Shankar, his last film in 2019.

The actor also competed in Nach Baliye season 4 with his ex wife, Amita, before they parted ways. In 2018, Vikas remarried Jhanvi, and they welcomed twins in June 2021.

Sethi’s sudden passing has left the industry and his fans in shock, remembering him not only for his acting talent but for the challenges he faced in his final years.