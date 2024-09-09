Bollywood celebs congratulate Deepika-Ranveer on arrival of their baby girl

Taking to the Comments section, their friends and colleagues from the industry congratulated the duo, who are fondly called as DeepVeer by their fans. Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is a close friend of Ranveer and Deepika, wrote, “Laxmi aayi hai! The queen is here.”

While Saif Ali Khan’s son and Sara Ali Khan’s brother Ibrahim penned, “Congratulations.” Actor and comedian Sunil Grover said “Badhai ho!! Best.” Social media sensation and the bestie of B-Townies Orry said, “Biggest biggest.”

It was on September 7, when Deepika was photographed going to the H. N. Reliance Hospital in the Girgaon area of Mumbai. Ahead of her going to the hospital, the couple and their families had visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on September 6.

In February, Deepika and Ranveer had announced that they were all set to welcome their first bundle of joy. The actress was in her second trimester when they announced to the world about stepping into parenthood. They shared a post on Instagram, which read, "September 2024”. with cute motifs of baby clothes, baby shoes and balloons.”

On the professional front, the power couple will be seen together in the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial Singham Again. While Deepika is a new entrant into Rohit Shetty's cop universe, Ranveer will be seen in a cameo avatar as Simmba.