Sidharth Malhotra pays tribute to Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra on his 50th birth anniversary

In a heartfelt tribute, actor Sidharth Malhotra commemorated the 50th birth anniversary of Captain Vikram Batra, the heroic figure he portrayed in the film Shershaah. Taking to social media, the actor shared an image of himself paying homage at what appears to be a memorial site, expressing his deep respect and admiration for the late Captain.
Captain Vikram Batra, an officer of the Indian Army, posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military decoration, remains a revered figure in India. His extraordinary valour during the Kargil War in 1999, where he played a pivotal role in capturing key peaks, has left an indelible mark on the nation’s military history.
On his Instagram story, Sidharth reflected on the honour and responsibility of bringing Captain Batra’s story to the screen, noting, "Remembering Captain Vikram Batra (PVC), the real Shershaah, on his 50th birth anniversary. I'm grateful to have had the privilege of portraying him on screen. His bravery and spirit continue to inspire us all."