Lisa Mishra makes acting and musical debut in ‘Call Me Bae’

Lisa Mishra debuts as an actor and a composer for the series, adding two songs to the series' soundtrack
Lisa Mishra, known for her hit songs and soulful voice, is set to make her acting debut in the upcoming series Call Me Bae starring Vir Das, Vihaan Samat and Faye D’souza. But that’s not all—Lisa is also stepping into a new role as a composer, making her debut on the series' album. Adding her voice to two songs, she’s showcasing her versatility in both acting and music.

The makers of Call Me Bae decided to highlight Lisa’s dual talents, making her perform musically in the show. This decision not only enhances the appeal of the series but also serves as a nod to her successful music career. Her first song from the album, Yaara Tere Bin, featuring Ruuh and Joh, has already been released and is gaining attention. Lisa expressed her excitement about the project, stating, “It’s a dream come true to debut as both an actor and a composer. I’m grateful for the chance to showcase both of my passions in one series."

The series, with Ananya Panday as the lead, focuses on modern relationships, and is already loved by fans.

