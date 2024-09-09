Lisa Mishra makes acting and musical debut in ‘Call Me Bae’

The makers of Call Me Bae decided to highlight Lisa’s dual talents, making her perform musically in the show. This decision not only enhances the appeal of the series but also serves as a nod to her successful music career. Her first song from the album, Yaara Tere Bin, featuring Ruuh and Joh, has already been released and is gaining attention. Lisa expressed her excitement about the project, stating, “It’s a dream come true to debut as both an actor and a composer. I’m grateful for the chance to showcase both of my passions in one series."