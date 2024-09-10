Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth visit California, meet Tim Cook at an event

Celebrity couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth were spotted at Apple’s ‘It’s Glowtime’ event in California. The couple shared photos from their adventure on their Instagram handles, expressing their excitement and admiration for the event.
Aditi and Siddharth looked stylish and sophisticated. Siddharth sported a casual yet chic look with a white T-shirt, navy blue blazer, trousers, and sneakers. Aditi opted for a stunning peacock blue slit gown with pants, paired with white sneakers and dark sunglasses. Both carried black fenny bags and proudly displayed their Apple event cards.
The couple met Tim Cook, at the event and expressed their gratitude for the unforgettable experience. Aditi shared an inside video on her Instagram Stories, capturing a humorous moment where Siddharth accidentally interrupted her while trying to find a seat.
Aditi and Siddharth got engaged earlier this year after meeting on the sets of the 2021 film Maha Samudram. As for their upcoming projects, Siddharth will be seen in Shankar's historical drama Indian 3 next year. Aditi, on the other hand, has the silent film Gandhi Talks and the English film Lioness in her pipeline.