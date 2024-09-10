Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth visit California, meet Tim Cook at an event

Aditi and Siddharth looked stylish and sophisticated. Siddharth sported a casual yet chic look with a white T-shirt, navy blue blazer, trousers, and sneakers. Aditi opted for a stunning peacock blue slit gown with pants, paired with white sneakers and dark sunglasses. Both carried black fenny bags and proudly displayed their Apple event cards.

The couple met Tim Cook, at the event and expressed their gratitude for the unforgettable experience. Aditi shared an inside video on her Instagram Stories, capturing a humorous moment where Siddharth accidentally interrupted her while trying to find a seat.