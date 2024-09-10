Rashmika Mandanna shares an update, talks about suffering a minor accident

Here’s an update for Rashmika Mandanna’s fans. The actress, who has been noticeably absent from social media lately, recently opened up about a minor accident she experienced. However, she has been recovering from it gradually.

On Monday, Rashmika shared a picture on Instagram, explaining the reason behind her inactivity. She wrote, “I know it’s been a while since I was last on here or seen in public. I had a minor accident last month and was recovering at home as per my doctor’s advice.”

Reassuring her fans, Rashmika confirmed she’s now on the mend and ready to get back to work. She also emphasised the importance of self-care, adding, “Always make yourself a priority! Life is fragile and short, and we never know if we’ll have a tomorrow, so choose happiness every day.”

Concluding in a lighter vein, the actor said, “Ps: another update I've been eating a lotttttttsssss of laddoos.. (laughing and monkey emoji)”.

Fans flooded her post with messages of positivity and well wishes, showing their support and love for the actress.