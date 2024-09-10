The Princess of Wales announces the end of her chemotherapy treatment

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has released a statement and video marking the completion of her chemotherapy.

In January, Princess Kate was hospitalised for undisclosed reasons. She later revealed her cancer diagnosis in March, requesting privacy as she began her recovery. In her statement, Kate described her healing journey as an 'incredibly tough couple of months'.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

Despite her health challenges, Kate has made two public appearances this year: first at the King’s Birthday Parade in June, and more recently at the men’s final at Wimbledon in July, where she received a standing ovation.

Now that she has completed chemotherapy, Kate has gained a new perspective on life. She expressed her feelings of 'humility' and spoke of her focus on remaining cancer-free. She empathised with those facing similar health struggles, saying,

“To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light so let that light shine bright.”