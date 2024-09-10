The Princess of Wales announces the end of her chemotherapy treatment

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has released a statement and video marking the completion of her chemotherapy.
In January, Princess Kate was hospitalised for undisclosed reasons. She later revealed her cancer diagnosis in March, requesting privacy as she began her recovery. In her statement, Kate described her healing journey as an 'incredibly tough couple of months'.
“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”
Despite her health challenges, Kate has made two public appearances this year: first at the King’s Birthday Parade in June, and more recently at the men’s final at Wimbledon in July, where she received a standing ovation.
Now that she has completed chemotherapy, Kate has gained a new perspective on life. She expressed her feelings of 'humility' and spoke of her focus on remaining cancer-free. She empathised with those facing similar health struggles, saying,
“To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light so let that light shine bright.”
Kate has officially confirmed that she will be resuming her royal duties. The princess is looking forward to taking on more commitments in the coming months, while acknowledging that her healing journey is ongoing.
“Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.”
“William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling.”
“Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”
Prior to this, King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis was made public six weeks before Kate’s own diagnosis. In the meantime, Queen Camilla and Princess Anne, the King’s sister, have taken on additional responsibilities within the House of Windsor, while Prince William took time off to care for his wife and family.
Princess Kate also emphasised how humbled and grateful she is for the overwhelming support and love she has received during this challenging time. The video, set in an autumnal scene, featured Kate, her husband, and their two sons. Symbolising renewal, it portrayed a strong and wholesome family front.