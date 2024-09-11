Rana Daggubati touches SRK’s feet at an event, says, ‘We are fully South Indian, so this is how we do it’
A star-studded gathering of Bollywood celebrities took place in Mumbai on Tuesday evening for a pre-event ahead of the IIFA Awards 2024. Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Rana Daggubati, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Abhishek Banerjee were present at the event.
Videos and pictures from the event quickly circulated on social media, capturing the fun moments and conversations shared by the actors. In one clip, Shah Rukh Khan was seen playfully teasing the ‘new generation’ for touching the feet of older people. Rana responded by demonstrating the gesture, touching the feet of Shah Rukh and Karan. The actor said, “We are fully South Indian, so this is how we do it,” drawing enthusiastic cheers from the audience.
The IIFA Awards 2024 will be held between September 27 and 29 in Abu Dhabi. Abhishek and Siddhant will co-host IIFA Rocks, while Shah Rukh and Karan will host the main awards night.
Shah Rukh made a notable appearance at the pre-launch event, sporting a sleek, short hairstyle. He opted for a casual look with a black T-shirt, flare pants, and white sneakers. His new hairstyle marked a departure from the long hair he had sported in recent public appearances, including Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities.