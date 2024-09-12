Amitabh Bachchan recalls the time Micheal Jackson almost made him faint

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a unique memory involving Michael Jackson, the singer, dancer and philanthropist, who had made a huge contribution towards music, dance and culture.

At a hotel in New York, Michael Jackson, the King of Pop, had knocked on Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan's hotel room door by mistake.

This was in response to Dr Rani Bang asking him to speak about the experience, which she seemed to be aware of. As Amitabh recalled the experience, he said that he was a huge fan of the pop star and that seeing him unexpectedly at his door shocked him to the point where he almost fainted, although he says he managed to keep his cool at the time.

He said, “I was staying at a hotel in New York when, one day, I heard a knock at my door. When I opened it, I was stunned to see Michael Jackson standing outside. I almost fainted but managed to keep my composure. I greeted him, and he inquired if this was my room. When I confirmed it, he realised he had mistakenly come to the wrong room. Later, when he went to his own room, he sent someone to connect with the person whose room he had accidentally entered. Eventually, we had the chance to sit down and talk. Despite his enormous fame, he was incredibly humble. That’s how we first met.”

