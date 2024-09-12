Jon Bon Jovi helps save a woman in distress on Nashville bridge

Musician Jon Bon Jovi played an unexpected role in a real-life rescue on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville this week. The Grammy-winning singer and a video production assistant helped persuade a woman standing on the bridge’s ledge to return to safety.

According to reports, the incident occurred Tuesday while Bon Jovi was filming a music video on the bridge, which remained open to the public during the shoot. According to police, the woman was on the railing overlooking the Cumberland River when the production assistant began speaking with her.

Video footage of the encounter posted online, showed Bon Jovi slowly approaching the woman. He waved and joined the conversation, offering quiet support. After a tense few moments, the woman turned around, and with the help of Bon Jovi and the assistant, she climbed back over the railing to safety.