Vir Das says it’s ‘deeply personal’ to return to International Emmy as host

Vir Das has been announced as the host of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, which will take place on November 25 in New York. The actor-stand up star says it is a deeply personal and exhilarating moment for him.

Sharing his excitement, Vir said, “Returning to the International Emmy Awards, this time as the host, is a deeply personal and exhilarating moment for me. The Emmys have always been a beacon of excellence and a celebration of diverse stories from around the world.”

Vir took home the International Emmy award for his show Landing and added, “I feel a profound connection to this event and am incredibly honoured to play a central role in it. I look forward to celebrating the remarkable achievements of my peers and bringing a touch of humour and joy to this prestigious night.”