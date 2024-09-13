Nithya Menen reflects on her National Award win, evolving roles in cinema, and finding balance in showbiz

As a young girl growing up in the Garden City of India, Bengaluru, Nithya Menen never imagined in her wildest dreams that one day she would go on to rule the silver screen and how. But once she decided to take the plunge into the world of showbiz, nothing could deter her from pushing the envelope and going the extra mile to experiment with myriad characters, which eventually led her to carve a niche for herself.

Today, the dynamic and uber talented actress is a force to reckon with in tinsel town, with a legion of films in her armour spanning over a decade, that too across multiple film industries, including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi, and not to forget, the numerous awards recognising her brilliance. And the cherry on top is none other than the National Award for Best Actress for her outstanding performance as the bubbly girl next door, Shobana, a friend we would all like to have in our lives, in the 2022 film, Thiruchitrambalam.

The actress, who is hogging all the limelight for the honour, took some time out from her frenzied schedule to have a chat with Indulge, where she not only speaks about how her life has changed after the National Award, but also how cinema has been her spiritual teacher, the evolution of female characters on the silver screen, handling rumours, and why long breaks are a must for her.

Congratulations on your first National Award. How has life changed since the announcement?

That’s a good question. Whenever I have heard this question earlier, I’ve always wondered what could change after an award. But the truth is, some things do. I think no matter what, your work always proves who you are. The National Award comes as a sort of validation, a public acknowledgement of the path that I have trodden. I’ve always chosen to do things differently, and when those choices are rewarded, it feels good to the soul.

How did your family react to the news?

My parents were at home in Bengaluru. They had friends over and cut cakes. They are happy and proud about the fact that whatever I have tried to achieve, it’s been appreciated.

And how did you celebrate?

I was neck deep in work and was also traveling. I did meet a few people after the announcement, but it was not a big celebration.

Does the award come with an additional responsibility, say to be more selective with your scripts hereafter?

Well… I have always been selective with my scripts. So no, I don’t think anything would change on that front because this is how I’ve been operating throughout my journey.

As a Malayali living in Bengaluru, you have often spoken about the identity crisis you face.

I’ve not had an identity crisis while growing up. But I do face it when people assume I am from Kerala. They go by my surname and constantly ask if they have to book my flight to Kochi. I am from Bengaluru, which is a melting pot of culture. And growing up, I have always been in a multilingual setup. We have had family and friends who speak different languages. So, I’m comfortable with languages. The identity crisis never struck me until people tried to put me in a box.

Is that how you eventually went on to become a polyglot?

I grew up listening to a lot of Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam, and I have been strongly exposed to multiple languages. But I learned Telugu when I began working in films. I think I have a knack for languages, and I enjoy learning them. When I began working in Telugu films, I was quite exhilarated by the fact that I could pick up a new language at 21 or 22. It was quite appealing, and I enjoyed the process.

Is it true that your surname is made up?

That’s true, and I made it up. I wanted a last name for myself. I referred to numerology and came up with the Menen surname.

You have been in the industry for over a decade. Would you say that cinema has helped shape your personality?

Of course! In fact, it has been my biggest teacher. I have always resisted cinema in numerous ways because I didn’t actually want to get into films. But cinema just kept happening to me. However, today, when I look back, the kind of challenges that I faced and the exposure I got from cinema have really chiseled me into the person I am today. It’s been a big spiritual teacher for me.

Is there a character of yours that is very close to your real self?

I think Tara from OK Kanmani was a bit close to myself. At least when I was working on the film, it was quite similar to what I was going through.

How do you see the evolution of female characters since the time you stormed the scene?

I really like how stories have evolved through the time since I began my journey. If we look back at the ’80s or ’90s, some beautiful films were being made everywhere, in Tamil, Malayalam, or Hindi. But when I kickstarted my career, women were definitely put in a box, and there were myriad restrictions. Where do you fit in? How and what kind of roles do you do? At the outset, I disliked the boxes a lot. So, I began doing a lot of things fluidly; for instance, I did a lot of character and supporting roles. I tried to break those strong walls that were erected. You need to do this and do that. Today, there’s far more flexibility in terms of acting. I think actors, writers, and filmmakers have a lot more to play with and, obviously, much greater freedom.

What do you think has caused the change?

Maybe it has something to do with exposure to content from outside the country. People watch so much American and Hollywood content. And with the advent of OTT, people start noticing that you can do things this way too. Cinema, here, was more like a drama and had a constricted way of looking at things. After being exposed to other languages, content has changed.

When you look back at your journey, is this how you planned it to be when you began your career or were there surprises down the road?

I wouldn’t say I expected my career to be this way because I had never planned a career in cinema. If you ask me, did I think I would be where I am today when I kickstarted my career? No, I didn’t believe that would happen, as I didn’t even dream of it. When my film, Ala Modalaindi (2011), did well, I was, as always, kind of away from all the noise. I was then told that I should go to Hyderabad as people wanted to see me. I wondered, ‘Why would they want to see me?’ I never ever thought I would be where I am today. So, definitely, there were surprises during the journey.

You have always managed to refute rumours patiently. How do you manage to stay calm during such instances?

Well… You learn gradually that people who engage in gossip are not people to be valued. You don’t take them to heart. I am someone who wants to work and do good things. I want to be good to other people. And I want to achieve something in life. We are here on earth for a short span, aren’t we? And if there are people who want to say things that are mere gossip, I have learned to put them in a category of those who cannot be taken seriously. You can’t change the world after all. The best thing I’ve learned is to sort of remove ourselves from the places that we dislike.

You are in a profession that has erratic work hours. How do you strike your work-life balance?

I take a lot of breaks, which is very unusual to people around me. They always get shocked when they hear how much time I take off. After Thiruchitrambalam, I didn’t work for nine months. I take breaks because that’s the only way I can recuperate, rejuvenate, and be productive. That’s the balance that I think we all should have. At least I am lucky that I have a job where I can take these breaks, and I don’t have to show up every day at work. It might sound unusual, and it’s something people don’t do, but I think it is important.

What do you do during these breaks?

Taking a break, again, doesn’t mean that you have to do something! Sometimes, taking time off could mean just staying silent and giving yourself some time. I don’t actually do anything during those breaks, and I just stay at home. Thinking about hustling, making a living, or having to wake up at the ring of an alarm every day does not feel natural to me. I don’t think about anything during my breaks.

And how do you always manage to look good? Is there a beauty regimen that you follow?

The truth is, I don’t have one, and I think that’s why I look healthy. I do not believe in products that are packaged in a bottle. I think they are just loaded with chemicals. I don’t use them.

What about your upcoming projects?

Kadhalikka Neramillai (with Jayam Ravi) is in its post-production stage right now, and we are yet to get a release date. I am also doing a film with Vijay Sethupathi, which is in the pre-production phase.

Onam is just around the corner. Living in Bengaluru, does the festival help you reconnect with your roots?

Since my parents were born in Bengaluru, we don’t celebrate Onam the way it is done in Kerala. The one thing that I do remember from my childhood is celebrating Vishu.

Quick Five

Describe yourself in one line.

Right now, I would say calm.

Your motto for life

It keeps changing and evolving.

Guilty pleasure

I eat a lot of sweets.

A secret talent

I can talk like a baby. In fact, I can do voiceover for a baby.

A superpower you would like to have

If I could just take off and fly, that would be nice.

