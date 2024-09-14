Ayushmann Khurrana’s top 5 iconic roles that made him a household name

Ayushmann Khurrana has steadily risen to become one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors. Known for choosing unique scripts, his roles have often blended humour, grit, and relatability. On his birthday, let’s take a look at five of his most iconic characters that cemented his status as a household name:
This role as the affable, carefree Vicky Arora in Vicky Donor, a sperm donor who grapples with the complications of his actions, put Ayushmann on the map. His natural charm and effortless wit in a bold, unconventional subject made him an instant favourite, proving his ability to take on risky roles while keeping the audience entertained.
In Meri Pyaari Bindu, Ayushmann embraced vulnerability as Abhimanyu Roy, a writer struggling with heartbreak. His soft, layered performance as a man reflecting on unrequited love was both endearing and emotionally resonant, underscoring his versatility in portraying nuanced emotions.
In Andhadhun, Ayushmann played Akash, a blind pianist who becomes entangled in a murder mystery. The role required sharp focus as his character straddles a fine line between vulnerability and cunning. Ayushmann’s impeccable performance, filled with suspense and dark humour, showcased his ability to anchor a thriller with equal parts intensity and charm.
As Nakul, the embarrassed yet loving son in Badhaai Ho, Ayushmann delivered a delightful performance, balancing humour and emotional depth. His relatable portrayal of a young man navigating the unexpected pregnancy of his middle-aged parents showed his skill at portraying grounded, everyday characters with a touch of humour.
As the upright IPS officer Ayan Ranjan in Article 15, Ayushmann confronted the harsh realities of caste-based atrocities. His measured portrayal of a morally-driven outsider to the system made this role resonate deeply. Striking a balance between empathy and outrage, the actor embodied a voice for change, demonstrating his knack for socially relevant roles.