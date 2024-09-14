Kunal Kemmu shares European vacation memories with family and friends

One heartwarming segment shows Soha and Inaaya forming a heart shape with their hands by a lake, while other shots display the stunning architecture and vibrant cityscapes they encountered.

Another clip features Soha and Inaaya playfully dancing with colorful umbrellas, adding a touch of joy to the journey. The final segment captures Rajkummar and Patralekhaa enjoying a cheerful train ride, perfectly encapsulating the essence of their European adventure.

Kunal captioned the video, "Summer Time! What a fun holiday it was with such a fun bunch. Just realized this draft was made and forgotten. But better late than never."

Kunal and Soha, who began dating in 2009, got engaged in Paris in July 2014 and married in Mumbai on January 25, 2015.

On the professional front, Soha is known for her roles in hit films like Rang De Basanti, Mumbai Meri Jaan, and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, and has also ventured into web series with Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and Hush Hush.

Kunal’s filmography includes prominent movies such as Raja Hindustani, Kalyug, Traffic Signal, Golmaal 3, and Lootcase. He recently made his directorial debut with Madgaon Express, featuring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary.