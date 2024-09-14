Mishaal Advani drops new single ‘Royal Oak’

In Royal Oak, Mishaal’s introspective lyrics delve into personal growth and self-reflection, with his rap adding an extra layer of intensity. His commanding flow contrasts well with the song’s relaxed beats, creating a dynamic and engaging listening experience. The minimal production enhances his vocal presence, allowing the message to resonate deeply with listeners. The visuals are equally captivating, featuring Cathedral of the Holy Name in Mumbai that complement the song’s themes of introspection.