Mishaal Advani drops new single ‘Royal Oak’

Mishaal Advani, brother of Bollywood star Kiara Advani, brings a fresh twist to his musical repertoire with his latest single, Royal Oak. The track combines R&B vibes with a powerful rap delivery that immediately grabs attention.
In Royal Oak, Mishaal’s introspective lyrics delve into personal growth and self-reflection, with his rap adding an extra layer of intensity. His commanding flow contrasts well with the song’s relaxed beats, creating a dynamic and engaging listening experience. The minimal production enhances his vocal presence, allowing the message to resonate deeply with listeners. The visuals are equally captivating, featuring Cathedral of the Holy Name in Mumbai that complement the song’s themes of introspection.
Kiara took to Instagram showing her support, along with her hudband Sidharth Malhotra and filmmaker Karan Johar. With Royal Oak, Mishaal is stepping into the spotlight, proving his ability to merge storytelling with powerful rap.