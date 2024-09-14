Siddhant Chaturvedi's dramatic physical transformation for Yudhra; director Ravi Udyawar spills the beans

Director Ravi Udyawar recently discussed actor Siddhant Chaturvedi's remarkable physical transformation for his role in the upcoming thriller Yudhra.

Udyawar explained, "Siddhant went through a significant physical change for the film. He initially lost a lot of weight to portray a young cadet, and then bulked up considerably for the latter part of the film. You can really see the difference in the trailer; his face looks rugged and he’s visibly more muscular."

He added, "I told him he could eat freely and gain weight as needed. It was crucial for him to be in peak condition for the role. I’d estimate he lost around 20 kilograms, though I’ll confirm the exact figure with Siddhant later. His trainer worked meticulously to achieve these results."

Udyawar also highlighted Siddhant's dedication to his role, noting, "He underwent extensive martial arts training for this part. He’s incredibly hardworking and committed to making the action sequences as authentic as possible. I wanted him to perform realistic, hand-to-hand combat, and we ensured he trained safely and effectively."

Yudhra is set to release on September 20, directed by Ravi Udyawar, who is known for Mom, with a screenplay by Farhan Akhtar and Sridhar Raghavan. The film promises an intense action-packed experience, featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi alongside Malayalam actress Malavika Mohanan in leading roles.

The film also boasts a strong supporting cast, including Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, and Raghav Juyal. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner, Yudhra is set to add another notable achievement to Siddhant’s filmography, following his roles in Gully Boy, Gehraaiyaan, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Additionally, Siddhant will soon be seen in Shazia Iqbal’s directorial Dhadak 2, where he will star opposite Triptii Dimri, known for her role in Animal.