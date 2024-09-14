Ranveer Brar opens up about why he took on his role in ‘The Buckingham Murders’

After winning hearts with his work Modern Love Mumbai Ranveer Brar is back again on the silver screen with his latest movie The Buckingham Murders starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, and many others. The murder-mystery movie directed by National – award winner Hansal Mehta known for Shahid, Scoop and Scam among others traverses the timeline of the investigation of the death of a youngster and unravels several mysteries linked to the unfortunate happenings.
As the movie opens in theatres near you, we speak to Ranveer, celebrity chef turned actor who is seen in a pivotal role in the drama. He was recently in Kolkata as a panelist to attend and speak at the India Luxe Lifestyle Forum, organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce at Taj Bengal and spoke to Indulge on the sidelines of the conference about why he took on the role of Daljit Kohli the father of the deceased younsgster in The Buckingham Murders.
Ranveer mentions, “I said yes to the character because I felt it was a good way to challenge myself. It also made me the right sort of uncomfortable. It was the same feeling that I got when I became a chef. So I said, maybe when I’m close to 50, its time to again feel the same. I can’t really pin point to a feeling and say I wanted to change the world or how the world looks at me. No!”
Going forward he gives us a sneak peek about his second release for the year which is to take place later. He mentions, “There a web series with Mona Singh called Maa Kasam in the pipeline. It’s coming on Amazon Prime. I think it’s at least three months off.”
The Buckingham Murders is running in theatres near you.