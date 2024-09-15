Deepika Padukone updates Instagram bio to ‘Feed, burp, sleep, repeat’, after welcoming baby girl

Deepika and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on September 8. The couple shared the joyous news with their fans on Instagram, writing: “Welcome baby girl 8.9.2024… Deepika and Ranveer.”

Speculation about the baby’s arrival began after Deepika was spotted at Mumbai’s H. N. Reliance Hospital on September 7. Videos and photos circulated online, fueling rumors that the actress had gone into labor. A day prior, on September 6, the couple was seen visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai with their families.

Earlier this year, in February, Deepika and Ranveer, affectionately known as "DeepVeer" by their fans, announced their pregnancy on Instagram. The post hinted at a September due date with adorable baby-themed imagery.

The couple, who met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Lake Como in November 2018.

On the professional front, both Deepika and Ranveer will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Singham Again. While Deepika is making her debut in Shetty’s cop universe, Ranveer will reprise his role as Simmba in a special cameo.