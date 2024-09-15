Rajkummar Rao shares hilarious video with co-star Triptii Dimri ahead of ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ release

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram on Sunday to share a hilarious video with his Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video co-star, actress Triptii Dimri. The video shows the duo laughing uncontrollably, capturing their fun moments from the sets of the upcoming film.
Rajkummar, who boasts over 8 million followers on Instagram, captioned the video, “Kuch nahi yaar #VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo dekhi hamne. Usi ke scenes ke bare mein soch rahe hain aur hansi ruk nahi rahi hai. Aap bhi dekhna. Releasing in theatres on 11th October (Not much friend, we saw #VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo. Thinking about the scenes, and can’t stop laughing. You should also watch it. Releasing in theatres on 11th October.)”
In the video, Rajkummar is seen in a red jacket paired with black pants, while Triptii looks stunning in a blue gown under a black coat.
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, directed by Dream Girl fame Raaj Shaandilyaa, is slated for release on October 11, 2024. The comedy-drama, produced by T-Series, Balaji Motion Pictures, Wakaoo Films, and Kathavachak Films, stars Rajkummar, Triptii, Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, and Archana Puran Singh in pivotal roles. Music for the film has been composed by the duo Sachin-Jigar, with Hitesh Sonik handling the background score.
Rajkummar was last seen in the 2024 horror-comedy Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank, opposite Shraddha Kapoor, while Triptii Dimri recently appeared in the hit *Animal* alongside Ranbir Kapoor.