Rajkummar Rao shares hilarious video with co-star Triptii Dimri ahead of ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ release

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram on Sunday to share a hilarious video with his Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video co-star, actress Triptii Dimri. The video shows the duo laughing uncontrollably, capturing their fun moments from the sets of the upcoming film.

Rajkummar, who boasts over 8 million followers on Instagram, captioned the video, “Kuch nahi yaar #VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo dekhi hamne. Usi ke scenes ke bare mein soch rahe hain aur hansi ruk nahi rahi hai. Aap bhi dekhna. Releasing in theatres on 11th October (Not much friend, we saw #VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo. Thinking about the scenes, and can’t stop laughing. You should also watch it. Releasing in theatres on 11th October.)”

In the video, Rajkummar is seen in a red jacket paired with black pants, while Triptii looks stunning in a blue gown under a black coat.