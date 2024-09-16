Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tie the knot in an intimate ceremony
Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have officially tied the knot in a beautiful and intimate ceremony. The couple shared their wedding photos on Instagram, capturing special moments, surrounded by their loved ones.
The bride and groom opted for traditional attire for their wedding. Aditi wore a stunning tissue organza lehenga with golden zari work, paired with a matching golden blouse. She completed her bridal look with traditional gold jewellery and a gajra in her hair. Siddharth looked handsome in a simple kurta with subtle embroidery and a traditional veshti.
According to reports, the wedding ceremony took place at a historic temple, reflecting the couple’s cultural heritage. Aditi also shared a heartfelt caption on Instagram, expressing her love for Siddharth. It read, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars…To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up…To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu."
Sources stated that Aditi and Siddharth have been dating for several years, having met on the sets of the 2021 Telugu film Maha Samudram. Their love story has captured the hearts of fans, and their wedding was eagerly awaited.
The couple’s engagement earlier this year surprised their fans, and their decision to have a quiet wedding reflects their desire for privacy and intimacy. The wedding photos offer a glimpse into their special day, filled with joy and love.