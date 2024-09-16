Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tie the knot in an intimate ceremony

The bride and groom opted for traditional attire for their wedding. Aditi wore a stunning tissue organza lehenga with golden zari work, paired with a matching golden blouse. She completed her bridal look with traditional gold jewellery and a gajra in her hair. Siddharth looked handsome in a simple kurta with subtle embroidery and a traditional veshti.

According to reports, the wedding ceremony took place at a historic temple, reflecting the couple’s cultural heritage. Aditi also shared a heartfelt caption on Instagram, expressing her love for Siddharth. It read, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars…To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up…To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu."