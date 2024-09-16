Bhumi Pednekar asks fans for Delhi’s best food spots

Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar arrived in Delhi on Monday and took to Instagram Stories to seek her followers' top food recommendations.

In her post, Bhumi, who boasts 9.4 million followers on Instagram, shared a collage that included a selfie from her flight, a snapshot of Delhi airport, and a cheerful selfie from her hotel. She captioned the post, "Dilli!!! TOP khaana khana hai, kahan jau??? (I have to eat the best food, where should I go?)", asking her fans for their best dining suggestions.

On the professional front, Bhumi started her career as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films before making her film debut in the 2015 romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The film, directed by Sharat Katariya, also starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanjay Mishra, and Seema Pahwa.

Since then, Bhumi has appeared in a diverse range of films, including Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Saand Ki Aankh, Badhaai Do, Lust Stories, Durgamati, Raksha Bandhan, Thank You for Coming, Bheed, and The Lady Killer.

Her most recent film is the crime thriller Bhakshak, based on the Muzaffarpur shelter case. Directed by Pulkit, and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment, the film also features Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, and Sai Tamhankar. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

Bhumi also made a voice cameo in the film Khel Khel Mein and has upcoming projects Daldal and The Royals.

In addition to her acting career, Bhumi launched the 'Climate Warrior' campaign in 2019 to promote environmental awareness and has worked with MTV India’s Nishedh campaign to address health issues among youth. She was also named India's first National Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), focusing on raising awareness about climate change.