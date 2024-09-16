Vidya Balan pays tribute to Carnatic legend MS Subbulakshmi with iconic sari looks on her 108th birth anniversary

In a heartfelt photographic tribute to the legendary singer M.S. Subbulakshmi on her 108th birth anniversary, versatile actress Vidya Balan, alongside costume designer Anu Parathasarathy, recreates the iconic styles of the 'Queen of music'.
This unique collaboration, titled A Recreation of Iconic Styles, began with a conversation between Vidya and Anu. Vidya shared her admiration for M.S. Subbulakshmi, recalling childhood memories of listening to her mother play the singer's Suprabhatam every morning. It was during this chat that the idea of recreating the singer's iconic looks was born.
Anu Parathasarathy, renowned for her extensive work in the film industry, immediately saw the potential of bringing M.S. Subbulakshmi’s elegant concert persona to life. With guidance from Sikkil Mala Chandrashekhar, the legendary singer's granddaughter-in-law, Anu carefully researched and recreated four sarees that M.S. Subbulakshmi wore between the 1960s and 1980s. These sarees were a nod to the legendary weavers Muthu Chettiar and Nalli Chinnasami Chetty, whose creations were synonymous with the Queen of music's style. Vidya's look, styled with precision, captured the simplicity that M.S. Subbulakshmi was known for, yet didn’t shy away from the vibrancy of the South Indian aesthetic.
The first look featured Vidya in a stunning teal and gold Kanjeevaram sari, a symbol of timeless elegance. The rich blue hue, combined with the golden pallu, paired with minimal accessories, emphasised traditional South Indian grace.
In the second look, Vidya was seen sitting gracefully with a tanpura, donning in a vibrant purple and orange sari. This colour combination, much like Subbulakshmi’s signature look, stood out for its regal and festive charm.
For the third look, Vidya was seated, dressed in a radiant blue sari with a rich red border, a traditional choice that resonates with the singer’s typical style. Her expression, captured mid-song, exudes a deep reverence Subbulakshmi was known for.
For the last look, Vidya chose a sari in a dignified dark blue with subtle purple tones and minimalistic gold borders, paired with a matching blouse that complemented the serene setting. Her jewellery remained understated with classic gold earrings and bangles, a remembrance of the timeless elegance that the legendary singer often portrayed.
For the shoot, the actress’s hair was styled in a bun, adorned with fresh jasmine (mallipoo), another hallmark of the legend’s concert-ready appearance. The accessories—a simple bindi, distinctive nose pins on either side, and traditional kumkum and vibhuti on the forehead—completed the transformation of Vidya into MS Amma, as Subbulakshmi was fondly known.