Vidya Balan pays tribute to Carnatic legend MS Subbulakshmi with iconic sari looks on her 108th birth anniversary

The first look featured Vidya in a stunning teal and gold Kanjeevaram sari, a symbol of timeless elegance. The rich blue hue, combined with the golden pallu, paired with minimal accessories, emphasised traditional South Indian grace.

In the second look, Vidya was seen sitting gracefully with a tanpura, donning in a vibrant purple and orange sari. This colour combination, much like Subbulakshmi’s signature look, stood out for its regal and festive charm.

For the third look, Vidya was seated, dressed in a radiant blue sari with a rich red border, a traditional choice that resonates with the singer’s typical style. Her expression, captured mid-song, exudes a deep reverence Subbulakshmi was known for.

For the last look, Vidya chose a sari in a dignified dark blue with subtle purple tones and minimalistic gold borders, paired with a matching blouse that complemented the serene setting. Her jewellery remained understated with classic gold earrings and bangles, a remembrance of the timeless elegance that the legendary singer often portrayed.