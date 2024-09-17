BTS’ J-Hope marks 30-day countdown to military discharge, shares mirror selfie on social media

He added, “These days, I look at the new recruits who are just starting out, and I can read their minds. It reminds me a bit of myself, so I find it kind of cute... sigh... I can't stop my emotions from taking over these strong Emotions with a capital E... well, I'm proud of myself! I made it! I say all this, and I'm writing this from my bed, haha. I really am one of those 'so-close-to-being-discharged-sergeants'. Having the holiday (chuseok) off is pretty nice!! A full day to properly rest!”

Fans of BTS, known as the ARMY, expressed their excitement and support for J-Hope as he approaches the end of his military duties. A fan wrote, “CAN'T WAIT FOR HIM TO BE BACK ALREADY...” Another wrote, “His letter is so lovely... but his pic...”

Jin, the oldest member of BTS, was the first to enlist in the military in December 2022 and was discharged in June 2024. Suga followed in September 2023, and J-Hope joined the military in April 2023. The remaining members, RM, Jimin, Kim Taehyung (aka V), and Jungkook, are also currently serving in the South Korean military.

J-Hope’s discharge will mark another significant milestone for BTS as members gradually return to civilian life. Fans eagerly await the reunion of the group and the continuation of their musical journey.