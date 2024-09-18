Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan's fashion label D'YAVOL X makes international debut

Founded by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, his son Aryan Khan, Bunty Singh and Leti Bhageeva, high-end streetwear brand D’ YAVOL is set to unveil soon on a global scale, just in time for New York Fashion Week.
The event will take place at The Pierre Hotel, New York. The show lets the attendees sneak a peek at the brand’s new (X-3) capsule, which is yet to be released. Taking place right before New York Fashion Week, the D’Yavol X launch is just in time to preface the fashion extravaganza.
The unapologetic fashion label works on the ‘drop’ method, wherein each collection is released in limited numbers, ensuring exclusivity and quality. The third drop will take place in November this year.
"Although we have catered to a global audience from the onset, we are particularly excited to be presenting our first showcase in New York," said Aryan Khan. "Our upcoming collection embodies the spirit of experimentation, whilst retaining a strong core focus on excellence in materials and tailoring,” he added.
