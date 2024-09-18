Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan's fashion label D'YAVOL X makes international debut

"Although we have catered to a global audience from the onset, we are particularly excited to be presenting our first showcase in New York," said Aryan Khan. "Our upcoming collection embodies the spirit of experimentation, whilst retaining a strong core focus on excellence in materials and tailoring,” he added.

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, a comedy drama based on the illegal immigration technique called "donkey flight". The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal.

He will reportedly next be seen in King along with his daughter Suhana Khan. It is said that the film is set to begin production in January 2025. The action thriller film is directed by Sujoy Ghosh.