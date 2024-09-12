Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' to hit Japanese theatres in late November

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Jawan is set to captivate audiences in Japan as it hits theatres in the country on November 29. The film, which was a resounding success in India last year, is poised to make a significant impact on the Japanese film market.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan boasts a star-studded cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra among others. The film's gripping narrative revolves around a father and son who unite to fight against corruption and injustice.

"The fire & action you all loved is making a massy massy massy arrival in Japan!" the actor said in an Instagram post. Jawan has garnered critical acclaim and commercial success, thanks to its high-octane action sequences, emotional depth, and powerful performances. The film's exploration of themes such as justice, revenge, and the complexities of family relationships has resonated with audiences worldwide.