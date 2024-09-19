Himesh Reshammiya’s father, Vipin Reshammiya, passes away aged 87

Bollywood singer and actor Himesh Reshammiya’s father, Vipin Reshammiya, passed away at the age of 87 on the evening of September 18. The veteran music director was hospitalised at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where he was treated for breathing difficulties and age-related health issues.

Family friend Vanita Thapar confirmed the news to a media organisation, revealing that Vipin had been struggling with breathing problems before his passing at 8:30 PM. “I used to call him papa since he was involved in making TV serials. He later transitioned to becoming a music director, paving the way for Himesh’s own career in music. Our bond was very close,” Thapar said.

Vipin made significant contributions to the film industry, including composing music for a film starring Salman Khan. This pivotal encounter led to Himesh’s emergence as a music composer in Bollywood, particularly for Salman’s film Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya.

In addition to his work in music composition, Vipin was a producer for films like The Xpose (2014) and Teraa Surroor (2016), both featuring Himesh in leading roles. He also composed music for the unreleased movie Insaaf Ka Suraj (1990).