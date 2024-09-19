Saiyami Kher becomes first Indian actress to complete Ironman 70.3 Triathlon in Germany

Saiyami Kher has made history as the only Indian actress to complete the Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Germany, an achievement that highlights her dedication to fitness and resilience. The prestigious event, known for its grueling combination of a 1.9 km swim, 90 km cycling, and 21.1 km run, is considered one of the toughest endurance races worldwide. Despite the intense physical demands, Saiyami conquered the challenge after a year of rigorous training while managing her demanding film career.