Saif Ali Khan undergoes intense training for antagonist role in ‘Devara’

Saif Ali Khan has taken his role as the antagonist in the upcoming film Devara to the next level with intense physical preparation. Known for his dedication, Saif underwent a rigorous training regimen to deliver a convincing performance in this action-packed film. To fully embody his menacing character, he mastered various combat techniques, including Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), hand-to-hand combat, and street fighting.
The actor participated in multiple workshops to hone his fighting skills, a necessity for the film’s high-octane sequences. With many scenes involving thrilling stunts and fierce face-offs against co-star Jr NTR, Saif’s preparation aimed to bring authenticity to his portrayal of the antagonist. His training not only focused on improving his physicality but also on immersing him in the mindset of a combat-ready villain.
By learning detailed fighting techniques, Saif ensured that every move, punch, and block would appear realistic and engaging on screen. His commitment to these demanding workshops highlights his passion for pushing boundaries and taking on challenging roles.
Devara promises to showcase Saif Ali Khan in a dynamic new avatar, where his grit and preparation will undoubtedly shine. Fans eagerly await this intense performance, which could redefine his action star credentials.