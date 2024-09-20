Rashmika Mandanna teaches Telugu to Malaysian blogger Christinna Kuan

A delightful video has emerged showing actress Rashmika Mandanna teaching Telugu to Malaysian blogger and model Christinna Kuan, also known as Ms Kuan.

In her Instagram Stories, Kuan shared a clip of herself learning Telugu alongside Rashmika, who can be heard enthusiastically reciprocating Kuan's sentiment, saying “my new friend” in Telugu.

Kuan captioned the video, “My new friend Rashmika Mandanna ❤️. I’m learning Tamil, guys!”

In another story, she posted a candid picture with Rashmika, writing, “How our convo started, Rashmika Mandanna,” capturing their joyful moment.

Currently, Rashmika is in Milan, Italy, attending the Onitsuka Tiger Show at Milan Fashion Week S5 2025. She made a stunning appearance in a sleek black coat dress with furry collars and stockings, while Ms. Kuan sported a stylish black shirt dress paired with trendy black-and-white shoes.

Rashmika’s career is on an exciting upswing following the success of her 2023 revenge drama, Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film features an ensemble cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri.

Looking ahead, Rashmika is set to star in the highly anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule, alongside Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. Directed by Sukumar, this action-thriller is a sequel to the acclaimed Pushpa: The Rise, which released in 2021. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on December 6, 2024, in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

In addition to her busy schedule, Rashmika will also appear in Kubera, starring Dhanush and directed by Sekhar Kammula, alongside Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dalip Tahil, and Jim Sarbh. Furthermore, she is preparing for her role in the upcoming film Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, which will feature Superstar Salman Khan and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles.