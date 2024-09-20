Rashmika Mandanna takes the ethnic fashion game a notch higher with her gorgeous black and golden lehenga

Rashmika Mandanna has consistently captivated both the screen and the fashion world with her effortless grace. Known for her versatile acting, she seamlessly brings her characters to life, but her impact doesn't stop there. A true fashion diva, Rashmika’s style choices never fail to impress. Whether she’s donning a traditional saree or stepping out in chic contemporary ensembles, her looks always exude charm and sophistication.

From elegant ethnic wear to bold, modern silhouettes, she embraces every outfit with confidence and poise, making her a constant source of inspiration for fashion enthusiasts. Truly, Rashmika is a star who shines in every frame and every outfit!

She has once again set the fashion world aflame, this time in a breathtaking black and gold lehenga from Delhi Vintage Co., radiating sheer elegance. The ensemble begins with a striking black, backless sleeveless choli, adorned with delicate silver sequins, casting a shimmering glow with every movement. The plunging neckline and hem are framed by intricate floral borders, lending a touch of opulence to the piece. Adding to its allure, two golden fish embroideries glide across the choli, while dainty coin sequins dangle from its hem, creating a captivating, ethereal effect.

The Pushpa star paired this stunning choli with a signature handwoven black organza skirt, embellished with golden floral motifs that harmonize flawlessly with the top. The skirt too carries the same elegant floral borders, ensuring a seamless blend of regal and delicate details that exude grace with every step.

Completing the ensemble, Rashmika draped a golden tissue dupatta across her arms, its shimmering fabric bordered with black, echoing the intricate detailing of the lehenga and adding yet another layer of sophistication to her look. The golden tissue fabric lends a regal glow, enveloping her in timeless beauty.