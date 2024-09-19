Milan Fashion Week 2024: Supermodels from the 1990s and 2000s pay sizzling homage to Roberto Cavalli in vintage dresses

Milan designers dipped into neutrals and muted tones for next summer — reflecting both a conservative streak in troubled times and a move toward thoughtful production of garments that can anchor any wardrobe.

Boss revamped its trademark suiting with a more relaxed, even deconstructed, vibe that can take men and women from day to after hours. Antonio Marras created joyous silhouettes that hearkened to the 1950s, an era long depicted as fun and carefree. Even Roberto Cavalli opened with white, ivory and ecru cotton dresses before exploding, inevitably, into bright hues.

Here are some highlights from runway preview shows Wednesday, the second day of Milan Fashion Week of mostly womenswear for Spring-Summer 2025:

Supermodels pay homage to Cavalli