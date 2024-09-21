Alia Bhatt celebrates Mahesh Bhatt's birthday with a loving message

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt paid a touching tribute to her father, renowned director Mahesh Bhatt, on his 76th birthday on Friday. The actress shared heartfelt photos and a message expressing her love and admiration for her father.

Alia's post featured a photo from her wedding day, showcasing Mahesh's supportive presence as a protective father. Another picture captured a sweet moment of relaxation between father and daughter. Fans flooded the Comments section with birthday wishes and well wishes for Mahesh Bhatt. Her fans took to the comment section to express admiration, support and wishes from the fans. "sometimes all you gotta do in life is show up .. you always did and always do. Happy birthday pops/g-pa. There’s no one like you," she captioned the post.