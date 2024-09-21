Alia Bhatt celebrates Mahesh Bhatt's birthday with a loving message

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt paid a touching tribute to her father, renowned director Mahesh Bhatt, on his 76th birthday on Friday. The actress shared heartfelt photos and a message expressing her love and admiration for her father.
Alia's post featured a photo from her wedding day, showcasing Mahesh's supportive presence as a protective father. Another picture captured a sweet moment of relaxation between father and daughter. Fans flooded the Comments section with birthday wishes and well wishes for Mahesh Bhatt. Her fans took to the comment section to express admiration, support and wishes from the fans. "sometimes all you gotta do in life is show up .. you always did and always do. Happy birthday pops/g-pa. There’s no one like you," she captioned the post.
On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming action thriller film, Jigra. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film is set to hit theaters on October 11, 2024. The recently released trailer offered a glimpse of the dark and action-filled path that Alia's character is set on to rescue her brother from captivity.
Apart from Jigra, Alia is also working on the female-based espionage thriller Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail. This project is particularly notable as it marks the first female-led espionage thriller in the YRF Spy Universe. The film is being produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.