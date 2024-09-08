Alia Bhatt shines in the first teaser for ‘Jigra’: A story of courage, passion, and determination

Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the Vasan Bala’s directional to witness her powerful performance and the film's captivating narrative.

Alia previously shared details about Jigra, revealing that it is a story of courage, passion, and determination. She expressed her excitement about producing the film and her desire to bring compelling narratives to the screen.

“Just a little over a year later, we are ready to launch our second production – Jigra, a beautiful story of courage, passion and determination. I hope to consistently support compelling narratives that are authentic, and enduringly timeless and work with brilliant creative minds to bring them alive,” she was quoted as saying.

According to reports, the actress underwent extensive basketball training for her role, ensuring authenticity in her portrayal of the character. A coach was assigned to teach her the rules of the game, basic movements, and even how to dunk the ball.

Going by the first look, Jigra is set to be a thrilling and inspiring film, showcasing Alia’s versatility as an actor and her dedication to her craft.