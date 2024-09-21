Karisma Kapoor celebrates Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday with never-before-seen throwbacks pics

Karisma Kapoor celebrated her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday with a nostalgic touch, sharing throwback photos from Kareena’s 4th birthday on Instagram. In the pictures, Karisma and their mother, Babita, sport hairstyles reminiscent of Princess Diana, while a young Kareena and the charming 1990s-themed decor complete the scene. Their father, Randhir Kapoor, is also featured in the snapshots.
Karisma captioned the post, “Celebrating you always from 4th to 44th together forever. Happy birthday to the best sister; love you mostest! (Don’t miss mother and daughter’s Lady Di inspired hairstyles).”
Princess Diana was known for her significant influence on fashion, with her iconic 1980s and 1990s style making her a global fashion icon. Her signature short hairstyle, crafted by Sam McKnight after a magazine shoot in 1990, became emblematic of her look and symbolised a sense of freedom.
Kareena’s sister-in-law, Soha Ali Khan, also shared birthday wishes with several pictures, writing, “Whether it’s work or play, no one does it better than you @kareenakapoorkhan. Happy birthday, Bebo bhabhi, love always (sic).”
On the work, Kareena can be seen in the newly released The Buckingham Murders.