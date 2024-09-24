Ahead of 'Devara', Jahnvi Kapoor sends a message to her fans in Telugu

A fan commented “I don’t understand of this, but it reminds me of Sri Devi G. I miss her so much, and seeing you embrace tradition makes me really happy. I grew up watching and admiring her, and you remind me of her a bit. I’m glad her legacy continues. Sending lots of love to you! but you are your own person at the same time.”

Another fan said, “her voice sounds so much like sri devi garu”, whereas a comment read, “I can see Sree ji in her nowadays.”

Part 1 of NTR Jr’s much awaited action drama Devara is set to release on September 27, 2024. The film is directed by Koratala Siva, produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram. The film’s music is done by Anirudh Ravichander with R Rathnavelu being the cinematographer.