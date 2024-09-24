Sunny Kaushal's best sunglass styles to inspire your next look

Sunny Kaushal shines just as bright as his name suggests, especially when it comes to his impeccable choice in sunglasses. Whether he's aiming for casual cool or making a bold statement, his eyewear game is always on point. Here's a breakdown of his top five style moments that are sure to inspire your next look.
Sunny masters the art of casual styling with his trusty aviators, seamlessly combining ease with edge. Paired with a printed tee, these iconic sunglasses lend an effortlessly cool vibe to his off-duty attire. The classic silhouette of aviators makes them a perfect go-to for relaxed outings, offering just enough sophistication while keeping things laid-back.
Embracing a retro aesthetic, Sunny opts for round-frame sunglasses that take his look to the next level. Whether he's rocking a printed shirt or adding a touch of flair to a casual blazer, these frames exude old-school charm. The circular shape brings in a nostalgic ‘70s vibe while complementing his overall modern style. Throwback done right!
Sunny’s athleisure looks wouldn’t be complete without reflective lens sunglasses. These bold shades not only shield his eyes but add a splash of colour and drama to his sporty fits. Whether he’s on a jog or lounging at the beach, the reflective lenses are an instant style upgrade that screams cool confidence.
Taking a fashion risk, Sunny steps out in oversized frames, paired flawlessly with an olive green blazer and white tee. The oversized shades create a standout statement that oozes confidence. Perfectly blending sophistication and a hint of rebellion, this look is a masterclass in pushing fashion boundaries while staying refined.
For a more polished look, Sunny embraces sleek rectangular sunglasses, exuding serious sartorial finesse. Paired with sharp, tailored co-ords, these shades complete a sleek, ready-to-shoot ensemble. Clean, modern and effortlessly chic, they speak to Sunny’s ability to pull off minimalism without losing an ounce of sophistication.