Five times Shilpa Shetty Kundra gave the sari a modern twist

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has long been a fashion icon, renowned for her ability to push boundaries and redefine classic styles. Her sari choices, in particular, reflect her contemporary flair. With each appearance, she proves that the sari is not only a timeless garment but also a canvas for bold, modern interpretations. Here are five times Shilpa's sari looks left us in awe, showing her mastery at balancing the old with the new.