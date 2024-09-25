Five times Shilpa Shetty Kundra gave the sari a modern twist

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has long been a fashion icon, renowned for her ability to push boundaries and redefine classic styles. Her sari choices, in particular, reflect her contemporary flair. With each appearance, she proves that the sari is not only a timeless garment but also a canvas for bold, modern interpretations. Here are five times Shilpa's sari looks left us in awe, showing her mastery at balancing the old with the new.
In a red metallic sari paired with a dramatic cape-style blouse, Shilpa turned heads with this fusion of modern glamour and traditional elegance. The structured blouse brings an architectural element to the look, adding depth and sophistication. The sheen of the metallic fabric further elevates the ensemble, making this sari perfect for high-fashion events. Shilpa’s ability to bring a fresh take to the cape blouse trend highlights her innovative approach to sari draping.
Injecting fun into her sari game, Shilpa stuns in a purple ruffled sari that exudes youthfulness and flair. The cascading ruffles along the border add movement and drama, bringing a playful edge to her look. This sari, paired with minimal accessories, shows Shilpa’s understanding of balance. It’s a perfect example of how a saree can be both fun and elegant without compromising on style.
A vision of grace, Shilpa takes the classic white sari and gives it a bold twist with a cut-out pallu design. The cut-out detail adds a contemporary vibe to the traditional silhouette, bringing in a hint of edginess. This look is both sophisticated and forward-thinking, proving that subtle alterations can make even the most conventional sari stand out.
Shilpa steps into futuristic territory with her shiny silver Indo-Western sari. The edgy drape and unconventional front slit create a sleek, fashion-forward look. The metallic sheen of the fabric ensures this sari is a showstopper, perfect for glamorous events. This ensemble illustrates Shilpa’s fearless approach to blending tradition with high-fashion drama.
In a daring black sari featuring a high slit, Shilpa masters the balance between sensuality and elegance. Paired with full sleeves, the sari maintains a sophisticated silhouette while the bold slit introduces an element of risk. This look underscores her ability to modernise the sari without losing its traditional charm, making it both trendy and timeless.