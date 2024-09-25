Ananya Panday looks like an absolute fashionista in a stunning black jumpsuit

Ananya Panday is gearing up to set our screens ablaze with her upcoming Netflix movie CTRL, premiering on October 6, and her promotional style has been nothing short of a fashion extravaganza. She’s been dropping some amazing sartorial styles one after the other, and her latest ensemble, a striking black jumpsuit, is a fashion knockout that demands attention. With every appearance, she reminds us that she’s here to slay — and this look is no exception.
Styled by Meagan Concessio, Ananya’s outfit is a bold statement piece from the brand Ph5, and it’s much more than just another look — it’s a full-fledged fashion moment. The strapless, fitted bodice of the jumpsuit hugs her frame perfectly, exuding bold confidence, while the contrasting white prints add a dash of visual excitement to the outfit’s sleek silhouette.
The lower half of the jumpsuit cascades into wide-leg pants that gracefully stop just above the ankles, bringing a refined elegance to the look. This balance between the fitted bodice and the flowing pants creates a sophisticated harmony that Ananya pulls off effortlessly. The wide-leg cut exudes a modern, easy-going charm, while the strapless neckline adds a daring edge.
Ananya elevated her look with a touch of glamour through dazzling silver accessories. Her chic silver choker, stylish rings, and delicate earrings added just the right amount of sparkle, perfectly complementing her sleek black jumpsuit. To complete the look, she stepped into a pair of black heeled boots, adding a fierce punch of attitude to her ensemble.
Her makeup was equally impeccable, featuring warm brown eyeshadow, sharply winged eyeliner, and deep brown lips that exuded sophistication. Bronzer gave her cheeks a radiant glow, while mascara-coated lashes and a hint of kohl brought drama to her eyes. She finished off the look with a side-parted bun, with a few wispy strands framing her face, softening the boldness of her outfit.
Ananya is, as always, a true trendsetter, and this all-black ensemble proves she knows how to play with style, even in monochrome. With CTRL on the horizon and more fashion statements sure to come, we can’t wait to see what other looks she has in store. If this is just the beginning, October is bound to be an absolute fashion frenzy. Bring on the next look, Ananya — we’re ready!