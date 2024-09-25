Ananya Panday looks like an absolute fashionista in a stunning black jumpsuit

Ananya Panday is gearing up to set our screens ablaze with her upcoming Netflix movie CTRL, premiering on October 6, and her promotional style has been nothing short of a fashion extravaganza. She’s been dropping some amazing sartorial styles one after the other, and her latest ensemble, a striking black jumpsuit, is a fashion knockout that demands attention. With every appearance, she reminds us that she’s here to slay — and this look is no exception.

Styled by Meagan Concessio, Ananya’s outfit is a bold statement piece from the brand Ph5, and it’s much more than just another look — it’s a full-fledged fashion moment. The strapless, fitted bodice of the jumpsuit hugs her frame perfectly, exuding bold confidence, while the contrasting white prints add a dash of visual excitement to the outfit’s sleek silhouette.

The lower half of the jumpsuit cascades into wide-leg pants that gracefully stop just above the ankles, bringing a refined elegance to the look. This balance between the fitted bodice and the flowing pants creates a sophisticated harmony that Ananya pulls off effortlessly. The wide-leg cut exudes a modern, easy-going charm, while the strapless neckline adds a daring edge.