Paris Fashion Week 2024: Sonam Kapoor’s all-black ensemble steals the spotlight at Dior show

As the only Indian celebrity present at the prestigious Dior show, Sonam’s appearance further solidified her status as a global fashion icon. Her ability to effortlessly rock high-fashion looks and her undeniable style have made her a beloved figure in the fashion world.

Sonam’s presence at Paris Fashion Week not only showcased her fashion prowess but also hinted at her upcoming projects. Talking to the media, she expressed her excitement about returning to acting after her pregnancy.

“I’m super excited to face the camera again post my pregnancy. I love being an actor and I love living so many interesting characters through my profession. Human beings fascinate me and I love playing varied roles. I’m looking forward to my next. I will return to the sets early next year. Details of this project are currently getting locked so I won’t be able to talk at length till the announcement is made. It's a big project. That's all I can say right now,” she was quoted as saying.

As fans eagerly await Sonam’s return to the silver screen, her stunning appearance at Paris Fashion Week has left a lasting impression and further cemented her reputation as a style icon and talented actress.