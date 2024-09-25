Paris Fashion Week 2024: Sonam Kapoor’s all-black ensemble steals the spotlight at Dior show
Bollywood fashion icon Sonam Kapoor made a bold and stylish statement at Paris Fashion Week 2024, showcasing her impeccable taste and trendsetting ability. The Khoobsurat actor attended the Dior show, turning heads in a head-to-toe black ensemble that exuded confidence and sophistication.
The artiste opted for a black trench coat dress from Dior’s Cruise 2025 collection, featuring a sleek silhouette, zippered front, and double-breasted closure. She paired the dress with sheer stockings, adding a touch of intrigue and elegance.
Accessorising the look to perfection, Sonam chose chunky silver hoops, silver-toned rings, and pointed black flats. Her messy low bun with face-framing fringe added a touch of casualness to the otherwise polished ensemble. Her makeup was equally impressive, with a focus on smoky eyes, bronzed cheeks, and a nude lip colour. The overall look was a perfect blend of gothic chic and modern elegance.
As the only Indian celebrity present at the prestigious Dior show, Sonam’s appearance further solidified her status as a global fashion icon. Her ability to effortlessly rock high-fashion looks and her undeniable style have made her a beloved figure in the fashion world.
Sonam’s presence at Paris Fashion Week not only showcased her fashion prowess but also hinted at her upcoming projects. Talking to the media, she expressed her excitement about returning to acting after her pregnancy.
“I’m super excited to face the camera again post my pregnancy. I love being an actor and I love living so many interesting characters through my profession. Human beings fascinate me and I love playing varied roles. I’m looking forward to my next. I will return to the sets early next year. Details of this project are currently getting locked so I won’t be able to talk at length till the announcement is made. It's a big project. That's all I can say right now,” she was quoted as saying.
As fans eagerly await Sonam’s return to the silver screen, her stunning appearance at Paris Fashion Week has left a lasting impression and further cemented her reputation as a style icon and talented actress.