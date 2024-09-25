Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan return to Mumbai after attending PFW 2024; actor poses with paparazzi

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, returned to Mumbai on Wednesday after a successful trip to France to attend the Paris Fashion Week 2024. The mother-daughter duo was greeted with warm smiles and cheers from fans as they exited the Mumbai airport.
Aishwarya and Aaradhya looked effortlessly stylish in their coordinated black outfits. Aaradhya, with her poise and confidence, walked alongside her mother, showcasing their strong bond. Aishwarya, known for her grace and elegance, took the time to interact with the paparazzi, posing for pictures and selfies and expressing her gratitude for their support.
In Paris, Aishwarya made a striking impression on the runway as a brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris on Monday. Her stunning appearance in a balloon hem red dress captivated the audience and showcased her timeless beauty.
On the professional front, Aishwarya’s recent win at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) for her performance in Ponniyin Selvan 2 further solidified her status as a talented artiste. In her acceptance speech, she expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the entire team for their hard work and dedication in bringing the film to life.
Aishwarya’s appearance at PFW and her subsequent return to Mumbai have been filled with excitement and anticipation. Her successful trip and her warm interaction with fans have showcased her global appeal and her enduring popularity.