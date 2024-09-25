Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan return to Mumbai after attending PFW 2024; actor poses with paparazzi

In Paris, Aishwarya made a striking impression on the runway as a brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris on Monday. Her stunning appearance in a balloon hem red dress captivated the audience and showcased her timeless beauty.

On the professional front, Aishwarya’s recent win at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) for her performance in Ponniyin Selvan 2 further solidified her status as a talented artiste. In her acceptance speech, she expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the entire team for their hard work and dedication in bringing the film to life.

Aishwarya’s appearance at PFW and her subsequent return to Mumbai have been filled with excitement and anticipation. Her successful trip and her warm interaction with fans have showcased her global appeal and her enduring popularity.