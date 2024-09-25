Salman Khan shares a glimpse of his intense workout for ‘Sikandar’

Salman Khan has sent his fans into a frenzy with his latest Instagram post, showing off his intense workout look. The actor, known for his commitment to fitness, is gearing up for his much-anticipated film Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the action-packed thriller is set to release on Eid 2025.
In the shared image, Salman flaunts his well-toned physique, which reflects the rigorous training he has been undergoing for this high-octane role. Sikandar is already generating buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting what promises to be another blockbuster in Khan’s list of successful Eid releases. Known for his commanding screen presence, this new venture is expected to showcase Salman in a never-seen-before avatar.
The actor's collaboration with Nadiadwala and Murugadoss has piqued audience interest, given their combined success in creating box-office hits. Nadiadwala, known for his sharp production skills, and Murugadoss, with his unique storytelling flair, make this project one to watch out for.
As the anticipation grows, Salman’s commitment to his role in Sikandar ensures that the Eid 2025 release will be nothing short of cinematic fireworks. With fans already setting their expectations sky-high, the stage is set for Sikandar to dominate the big screen next year.